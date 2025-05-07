RTSA BANS DRIVING SCHOOL INVOLVED IN CORRUPTION OF ISSUING DRIVING LICENSES



The Road Transport and Safety Agency is alarmed by the high road traffic fatalities in Zambia.





RTSA Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba says the numbers are unacceptable, attributing them to increased vehicle numbers.





Speaking during a quarterly press briefing, Mr. Mweemba revealed 8,000 accidents and 498 deaths in the first quarter of 2025.





To combat this, RTSA has introduced AI-powered cameras to detect traffic offenses and instantly charge violators.





In another development, the agency has also banned a driving school embroiled in a corruption scandal involving license issuance.





Mr. Mweemba disclosed that several RTSA officers face suspension pending investigation.



