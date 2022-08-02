RTSA, BUS OPERATORS TO MEET OVER PROPOSED REDUCTION IN BUS FARES

By Darius Choonya

Commuters have called for a reduction in bus fares following a downward adjustment of fuel prices by the Energy Regulation Board ERB on Sunday 31st July, 2022.

Flush Buses Proprietor, Ishmael Kankara, has supported calls by commuters to have fares reduced even though most bus operators, particularly drivers, have objected the call.

In an interview with Diamond News, one of the bus drivers Jevas Banda says transport operators did not hike prices when ERB increased the fuel prices therefore the current fare must not be changed in anyway.

Mr. Banda argues this will keep businesses afloat since many are struggling to adjust to the ERB Monthly Review that has not settled well majority businesses.

On Monday the Energy Regulation Board- ERB reduced pump prices of petroleum products by K3.56 for petrol and K3.14 for diesel per litre.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is tomorrow expected to meet bus operators, to consider the proposed reduction in bus fares, to be announced in the course of this week.