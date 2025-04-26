RTSA WANTS SEAT BELTS ON PUBLIC SERVICE BUSES



The Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA- says it will NOT issue Road Service Licences for new public service buses, without seat belts.



RTSA Public Relations Officer, CHILUFYA MWELWA says all new buses entering the country are required to have seatbelts installed before their road service licences can be issued.



Ms MWELWA says for public buses already in the country, the agency has given a 3-years grace period.



However, some bus drivers, spoken to, are worried that the introduction of seatbelts in public buses will reduce the number of seats.



ZNBC