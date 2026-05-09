Rubio Draws a Hard Line on Iran: US Will Blow Up Threatening Boats in Self-Defense



Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a no-nonsense message to the Iranian regime: America will not tolerate attacks on its forces or shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





“Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at. And we’re not a stupid country,” Rubio stated. “The redline is clear – if Iranian boats threaten Americans, they’re going to get blown up.”





Rubio made the remarks amid ongoing operations to reopen the critical waterway after Iran’s blockade, mining, and attacks on commercial vessels left thousands of innocent sailors stranded. He emphasized that US actions are purely defensive.





“What you saw yesterday was U.S. destroyers moving through international waters, being fired upon by the Iranians. And the US responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio explained. “Of course, we fired back at them. They were shooting at us. That’s what I would expect to do.”





He stressed the operation’s limited scope: “There’s no shooting unless we’re shot at first. We’re not attacking them… We are only responding if attacked first. This is a defensive operation.”





Rubio highlighted the stakes: The Strait of Hormuz carries about a quarter of the world’s oil trade. Iran’s piracy and economic arson have endangered global shipping, cost lives, and crippled its own economy under maximum pressure from sanctions and the naval response.





Seven Iranian fast boats now sit at the bottom of the sea after ignoring warnings. Rubio made clear the US will continue clearing the passage with overwhelming force if needed, while preferring a diplomatic off-ramp that ends Iran’s nuclear ambitions and threats.