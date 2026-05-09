Rubio questions allies’ support on Iran after Italy talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned why allies, including Italy, were not backing Washington’s efforts on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz after meeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Friday, Reuters reported.

Rubio said he did not understand why countries would not support US efforts, adding that opposition required “something more than just strongly worded statements.”

The meeting with Meloni lasted about 90 minutes and was described by the Italian prime minister as a “frank” discussion between partners willing to defend national interests while maintaining the transatlantic alliance, the report added.