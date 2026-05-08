Rubio says latest US strikes “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US military action against Iran yesterday was “separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury,” and that the United States would continue to respond “defensively.”

Operation Epic Fury, which Rubio said earlier this week is over, “was an offensive operation designed to destroy their missile launches, the navy, their air force,” he said in Rome today.

“What you saw yesterday was US destroyers moving through international waters being fired upon by the Iranians, and the US responded defensively to protect itself,” he said.

“Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at. And we’re not a stupid country,” the top US diplomat said at a press gaggle.

Asked if the US has conveyed any red lines to Iran, Rubio replied, “the red line is clear: If they threaten Americans, they’re going to get blown up.”