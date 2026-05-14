Rubio says Trump raised Iran with Xi, sought no help

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump raised Iran in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not ask Beijing for help.

“We’re not asking for China’s help. We don’t need their help,” Rubio said in an interview with NBC News.

Rubio said China agreed with the United States that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon.

He said Chinese officials also told the US team they were not in favor of militarizing the Strait of Hormuz or imposing a tolling system there.

“It’s good that we have alliance, or at least agreement on that point,” Rubio said.