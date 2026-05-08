Rubio says US expects Iran response on proposal on Friday

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Washington expected to receive Iran’s response to a US proposal later in the day.

“We should get Iran response today,” Rubio told reporters during a visit to Italy.

Rubio said the United States had not yet received Tehran’s reply, adding: “I hope it’s a serious offer” and “hope that it puts us in a process of serious negotiation.”

“We will not negotiate with Hezbollah. We are focused on the Lebanese government,” Rubio said when asked about tensions involving Israel, Lebanon and Iran.