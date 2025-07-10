RUFF KID DISMISSES ARREST RUMOURS, CONFIRMS HE IS SAFE AND WORKING ON NEW MUSIC

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

Zambian hip-hop artist Ruff Kid has broken his silence dismissing rumours of his alleged arrest on immigration related offences and confirming that he is safe, well, and focused on upcoming music projects.

The confirmation made through a WhatsApp video call with fellow musician Chembe Mkunsha, popularly known as MC Wabwino.

MC Wabwino has revealed to Sun FM TV News that Ruff Kid has urged the public not to believe everything circulating on social media.

He added that the rapper laughed off false reports and assured that he is continuing with his daily routine.

According to Ruff Kid, several high-profile international collaborations have been completed, with new music expected to drop soon highlighting his growing global presence.

The rumours had gained momentum raising concerns over Ruff Kid’s recent absence from social media and fueling speculation about his whereabouts.