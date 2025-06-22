Ruger opens up about fake friendships in Nigerian music scene

Afrobeats singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, is letting the truth fly with no filter.

Speaking during a recent interview, Ruger revealed that genuine friendships in the Nigerian music industry are extremely rare.

According to Ruger, most relationships in the industry are strictly business, and many people only stick around for what they can gain.

“One thing I wished I had known earlier is that no one is your friend in the industry. The most you can have is maybe two genuine friends that stand by you and want to see you grow. Even when things are bad, they are with you and making sure that you are good. That’s all, man.” he said to interviewer Stanley

He added that artists should never get too comfortable with the hype or assume that popularity equals loyalty.

“Everything is business. Nobody cares. Just know that everything is business. They are moving around with you because you can offer at that time. The moment you might not be able to offer anything, a lot of people will switch.”