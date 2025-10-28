RUN AWAY FROM ABEL DAMINA’S SERMONS



There comes a time when silence becomes complicity, and discernment demands a voice. That time is now. If you are a believer who still feeds on the teachings and sermons of Abel Damina, it is imperative that you wake up and run as in run for your spiritual life, your doctrinal sanity, and your eternal safety.





Abel Damina’s pulpit is not a well of living water; it is a fountain of subtle distortion wrapped in eloquence. His sermons are sugar-coated ideologies that mix fragments of truth with a deep undercurrent of rebellion against the historic faith.





What makes his message dangerous is not its lack of intelligence—it is its deceptive brilliance. The serpent in Eden did not come shouting lies; he came asking clever questions that sounded “enlightening.” That is precisely how error dresses itself in our age.





For years, Abel Damina has postured himself as the liberator of believers from “religious bondage,” claiming that the Church for centuries has misunderstood the Bible.





Yet behind this self-acclaimed reformer image lies a consistent pattern of Scriptural mutilation. By hiding behind the so-called “Christocentric message,” he has gradually deconstructed vital doctrines—sin, repentance, divine judgment, and the integrity of the Word of God.





When one claims that the Church has been wrong for 2,000 years but he alone has the “true revelation,” we must recognize the seed of deception that has birthed countless heresies throughout history.





Consider, for example, his bizarre assertion that there were four thieves on the cross. The Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John—are in perfect harmony that there were two thieves, one on either side of Jesus.





Yet Damina boldly contradicts the plain Word of God, claiming deeper “Greek and Hebrew insights.” Such manipulation of Scripture is not revelation—it is rebellion.



It is an attempt to rewrite what God has already spoken. The danger here is not merely misinformation but the reprogramming of the believer’s confidence in the authority of Scripture. Once that foundation is shaken, any falsehood can be justified in the name of “revelation.”





Abel Damina’s sermons are filled with half-truths that flatter the intellect but poison the spirit. He dismisses centuries of theological labor—from the apostles to the reformers—as “religion,” while building an empire of personal interpretations.



This is not freedom in Christ; it is slavery to human philosophy. He strips Scripture of its divine authority and recasts it through the lens of personal logic and rhetorical flair.





Believers must understand that not every preacher who mentions “Christ” is preaching Christ. The apostle Paul warned of another Jesus, another spirit, and another gospel.



The danger is not only in open denial of Christ, but in the subtle redefinition of who Christ is and what His work means. Abel Damina’s message replaces the biblical Christ—the Savior who calls for repentance, obedience, and holiness—with a philosophical construct that excuses rebellion and mocks reverence.





Run from his sermons before your discernment dies. Run before the authority of Scripture becomes “optional” in your heart. Run before you start doubting every doctrine taught by faithful ministers of God.



False teachers don’t always wear the mask of greed; some wear the robe of “revelation.” But the outcome is the same, spiritual corruption and confusion.





True interpretation never contradicts the written Word. The Holy Spirit will never inspire you to despise the Church that Christ purchased with His own blood. The “Christocentric” message that denies Scripture is not Christ-centered—it is self-centered.





Beloved believer, guard your faith. Test every teaching against the Word, not against emotion or eloquence. The enemy’s most potent weapon today is distorted truth delivered in the tone of confidence.



When Abel Damina redefines the gospel, he is not bringing light; he is manufacturing smoke to obscure the Cross.





Therefore, I say without hesitation or apology:

, run from Abel Damina’s sermons, do not entertain them, do not debate them and do not mix them with sound doctrine. Contamination begins with curiosity. Protect your spirit, your family, and your generation from the error that pretends to be revelation.





“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.” Matthew 7:15



Truth will always remain truth—no matter how modern deception tries to edit it.





Let the Word of God be your anchor, and the voice of the Good Shepherd your only compass.



Mngo Kingsley Keneh