RURAL VOTERS WARNED AGAINST POLITICIANS ABANDONING URBAN AREAS FOR RURAL VOTES

By Loise Kakoma

The Governance Accountability initiative has raised concerns over politicians abandoning urban constituencies to pursue electoral fortunes in rural areas ahead of this year’s general elections.

Organization Executive Director Gabriel Mailo says rural dwellers are being misled by politicians who only appear during election time after neglecting them for years.

Mr. Mailo is urging rural voters to support leaders who have stood with them throughout the five-year period, not those who emerge at the last minute seeking votes.

https://youtu.be/vgRuesfaElM?si=OCcLPCLN2u0IbD1l

He notes that rural areas continue to suffer from poor infrastructure, inadequate health facilities, dilapidated schools, and broken bridges.

Mr. Mailo has cited the case of Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha, who shifted from Lusaka’s Munali constituency to contest the august general election in Malambo Constituency of Mambwe District, as an example of this trend, which he says suggest self-interest rather than a genuine desire to serve.

He has encouraged voters to be vigilant in this year’s election and prioritize leaders who have demonstrated commitment to their constituencies.

PHOENIX NEWS