Russia Attacks Chinese-Linked Vessel in Black Sea Ahead of Putin’s China Visit



Russian drones reportedly struck two civilian cargo vessels in the Black Sea as they approached Ukrainian ports overnight — including one ship linked to a Chinese company — in an incident that could raise serious questions ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 19–20.





According to Ukrainian port authorities, the attack occurred early Monday near the Odesa region. One vessel was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, while the second carried the flag of Guinea-Bissau. Ukrainian sources claim one of the ships was owned by a Chinese company.





The timing is drawing intense attention.



Just hours before Putin is set to arrive in Beijing for high-level talks with Xi Jinping, Russian forces are now being accused of targeting a vessel connected to China — Moscow’s most important strategic partner amid growing confrontation with the West.





So far, neither Moscow nor Beijing has officially commented on the reported strike.



The incident also highlights how unstable the Black Sea has become, where commercial shipping lanes are increasingly exposed to military escalation.

Analysts warn that even indirect damage involving Chinese-linked assets could create diplomatic friction at a highly sensitive moment for Russia-China relations.







President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week as both sides seek to deepen economic and strategic cooperation despite mounting global tensions.