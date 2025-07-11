By CIC International Affairs.

RUSSIA BECOMES THE FIRST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD TO RECOGNIZE TALIBAN GOVERNMENT.

In a landmark move with far-reaching geopolitical implications, Russia has become the first country to officially recognize the Taliban-led government of Afghanistan, a development Kabul has hailed as a “brave decision” and a potential turning point in its international reintegration efforts.

The announcement came following a meeting in Kabul between Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov. “Now that the process of recognition has begun, Russia has taken the lead,” Muttaqi said in a video statement posted to X, celebrating what he called a “new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.”

While many global powers have maintained a cautious or non-committal stance toward formal recognition of the Taliban often citing human rights concerns and the lack of inclusive governance Moscow has opted for strategic engagement, breaking from the West’s diplomatic freeze since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021

Russia’s Foreign Ministry affirmed the decision on Telegram, expressing hope that official recognition would “boost the development of productive bilateral cooperation,” especially in areas such as energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Moscow also reiterated its intent to support Afghanistan in tackling regional security threats, terrorism, and drug trafficking.

This is not Russia’s first step toward normalization. Earlier this year, the Kremlin removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, and it has since accepted a Taliban-appointed ambassador in Kabul.

In a notable shift in rhetoric, President Vladimir Putin referred to the Taliban as “allies in the fight against terrorism” in July 2024.

Russia has also been economically proactive, opening the first foreign business representative office in Kabul after the Taliban’s 2021 takeover. It has announced plans to utilize Afghanistan as a strategic transit hub for gas exports to Southeast Asia.

While Western nations remain hesitant, citing the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law and curtailment of civil liberties, Russia’s recognition positions it as a potential power broker in the region—and potentially paves the way for broader international engagement with the Islamic Emirate.

As the war-torn country seeks to rebuild after four decades of conflict including the Soviet occupation from 1979 to 1989 Kabul now sees Moscow’s endorsement not only as a political victory but as a signal to other nations that isolation may no longer be the default.

CIC PRESS TEAM