 Russia Declares Human Rights Watch an “Undesirable Organization”





The Russian Ministry of Justice has officially added Human Rights Watch (HRW) to its register of “undesirable organizations.” Under Russian law, any activity in cooperation with such organizations is prohibited.





The move follows Russia’s 2015 legislation designed to restrict foreign and international NGOs considered a potential threat to national security, defense, or constitutional order. Russian authorities have not issued a detailed public explanation for this designation.





Individuals or groups continuing to cooperate with HRW in Russia could face legal consequences under the law.