Russia expands combat air presence in Mali



Russia is reported to have significantly upgraded its military role in Mali, deploying a mixed air group and moving beyond an advisory role toward direct combat support alongside Malian forces.





Assets observed include Sukhoi Su-24 strike aircraft, Mil Mi-24 gunships, and Inokhodets UAV systems, supported by transport and logistics helicopters.





Operations are focused on countering armed groups across key مناطق, with air mobility, surveillance, and strike capability forming the core of the mission.





The shift signals a deeper footprint — and a more active combat posture in the Sahel.