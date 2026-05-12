Russia has declared that the United States cannot seize or remove Iran’s enriched uranium without Tehran’s direct approval.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the enriched uranium legally belongs to Iran, meaning any transfer to the U.S., Russia, or any other country would require Iran’s explicit consent.





Russian officials also revealed that President Vladimir Putin previously proposed that Moscow temporarily take custody of Iran’s uranium stockpile as part of a diplomatic solution — but Washington reportedly rejected the idea.





The dispute over Iran’s uranium reserves is now becoming one of the biggest flashpoints in the rapidly escalating standoff between Tehran, Washington, and Israel.





🇮🇷 Iran insists its nuclear material is a sovereign national asset.

🇺🇸 The U.S. wants Iran permanently blocked from weaponization.

🇷🇺 Russia is positioning itself as both mediator and strategic counterweight to Washington.





With tensions rising across the Middle East, the battle over Iran’s nuclear stockpile may now become one of the most dangerous geopolitical confrontations of 2026. 🌍🔥