Russia issues brutal response to Donald Trump’s Ukraine comments as war tensions heighten

Russia has issued a brutal response after Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Ukraine’s chances in the war.

The US president shifted his views about the fight in Ukraine in a message posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (23 September).

Previously, the 79-year-old said both Russia and its counterpart would have to give up land to end the conflict.

But his latest suggestion is that Ukraine is in a great position to ‘win’.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” he wrote.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?”

Trump said ‘Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years’ and a ‘real military power’ would have taken ‘less than a week to win’.

“This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger’,” the Republican leader added.

As reported by AFP News Agency, the Kremlin issued a response to Trump’s comments, saying that his idea is ‘deeply mistaken’.

They pushed back on his views, reiterating that their mission is ‘not an aimless war’ and their relationship with the US is not what they thought it would be at this stage.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RBC radio that ‘this track is sluggish, very sluggish’ and ‘the effectiveness there… close to zero’.

“We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals,” Peskov said.

Also in his message, Trump went on to write that ‘Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act’.

“We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!” he insisted.

The president’s comments came after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy praised Trump for the ‘big shift’ in his position, saying that the administration was also willing to give Ukraine security guarantees ‘after the war is finished’.

“I think the fact that Putin was lying to President Trump so many times also made a difference between us,” he told Fox News.

Trump and Putin have spoken many times on the phone and held ‘excellent’ face-to-face talks on 15 August at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.