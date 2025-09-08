Russia launches free mRNA cancer vaccine



Russia has unveiled EnteroMix, a new mRNA-based cancer vaccine set to be provided free to patients.





Developed by the National Medical Research Radiological Center and Engelhardt Institute, the vaccine trains the immune system to target tumors, with early trials showing up to 80% reduced tumor growth and no serious side effects.





Initially aimed at colorectal cancer, EnteroMix is personalized for each patient.





Experts caution that larger trials are needed to confirm early results, but the initiative marks a major step toward accessible cancer care worldwide.