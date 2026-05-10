Russia reportedly preparing to transfer thousands of fiber-optic drones to Iran as battlefield technology reshapes modern warfare.





Recent reports claim Moscow plans to provide Iran with more than 5,000 fiber-optic controlled drones and train Iranian personnel to operate the systems, following their heavy use in the Ukraine war.





Unlike conventional UAVs that rely on radio signals, fiber-optic drones remain physically connected to operators through ultra-thin fiber cables, making them highly resistant to electronic warfare and signal jamming.





Military analysts warn the technology poses a serious challenge for Western naval forces because the drones emit little to no detectable radio signature, allowing them to bypass many traditional counter-drone systems.





The systems have reportedly demonstrated strong effectiveness in high electronic warfare environments, particularly against armored vehicles and fortified positions. Concerns are now growing that similar drones could eventually appear around the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways in the Middle East.