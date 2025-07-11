Russia respond to Trump’s claim BRICS is anti-American, we could witness something strange between Putin and Trump soon

Russia has responded to claims surrounding BRICS as an alliance that is Anti-American.

BRICS, an alliance consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has been under heavy critism from top American leadership.

Trump recently claim the alliance was formed to work against the United States dollar and bring it’s world dominance down.

Russia however insist it is not anti-American, which aligns with the group’s stated focus on economic cooperation, multilateralism, and development, rather than explicit opposition to the U.S.

BRICS emphasizes creating an alternative to Western-dominated financial systems, like promoting trade in local currencies and reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar.

However, geopolitical tensions, particularly between Russia, China, and the U.S., often fuel perceptions of BRICS as a counterweight to American influence, especially with its recent expansion to include countries like Iran and Egypt.

While the group’s official stance avoids direct anti-American rhetoric, its actions such as advocating for a multipolar world and challenging Western sanctions can be seen as implicitly critical of U.S. hegemony.