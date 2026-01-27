🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Russia Retains Second Spot in Global Military Power Ranking, China Holds Third Global Firepower Report





According to the latest Global Firepower military strength assessment, the Russian Armed Forces have retained their position as the world’s second-most powerful military, ranking just behind the United States, which continues to hold the top spot globally. China remains firmly in third place, completing the top three in the annual ranking.





The updated index also reflects notable shifts within the top-10. France and Japan have improved their standings, underlining steady investments in force readiness, technology, and overall military capability. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has slipped to 8th position, reflecting changes in comparative force metrics used by the index.





The Global Firepower ranking evaluates more than 60 indicators, including manpower, air and naval strength, land forces, defense resources, industrial capacity, and logistical capabilities.

While it does not measure combat effectiveness or battlefield performance, it remains one of the most widely cited comparative military strength assessments globally.



Source: Global Firepower



