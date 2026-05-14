Russia says the massive RS-28 “Sarmat” nuclear missile — known in the West as “Satan 2” — is now moving closer toward full combat deployment after a fresh test launch reportedly succeeded this week





RS-28 Sarmat is designed to become one of the most powerful intercontinental nuclear missiles ever fielded, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and hypersonic glide vehicles across extreme distances





Russian officials claim the missile can strike targets through unpredictable flight paths, including routes over the South Pole, making interception significantly more difficult for existing missile defense systems





Moscow says the latest launch cleared the way for operational deployment inside Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces later this year after years of delays, failed tests, and technical setbacks





The announcement comes as global nuclear tensions continue rising alongside the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, with analysts warning that strategic weapons programs are once again becoming central to great-power rivalry