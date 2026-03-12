Breaking News : Russia Sharing Ukraine-Honed Drone Tactics with Iran to Target US and Gulf Interests, Western Intel Source Warns





According to an exclusive report by CNN, Russia is providing Iran with specific, advanced drone warfare tactics learned from its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This assistance is aimed at enhancing Tehran’s ability to strike US and Gulf nation targets in the Middle East, marking an escalation in Moscow’s support for Tehran.





A Western intelligence official told CNN that what was previously more general intelligence-sharing has become “more concerning,” including UAS (unmanned aerial systems) targeting strategies Russia has employed in Ukraine such as swarm attacks and evasive maneuvers that have proven effective against advanced air defenses like Patriot and THAAD systems.





Shahed drones (Iranian-designed but mass-produced by Russia for use in Ukraine) have already demonstrated success in penetrating Gulf air defenses, raising alarms about a potentially more lethal phase of Russia-Iran military cooperation.





This development comes amid deepening ties between the two nations, though no official confirmations from Russia or Iran have emerged, and some US officials have downplayed aspects of such intel-sharing.





Source: CNN Exclusive report (March 11, 2026) “Exclusive: Russia is giving Iran specific advice on drone tactics, Western intelligence source tells CNN” by Nick Paton Walsh.