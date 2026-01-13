Russia strongly condemns the US-Israeli interference in Iran’s internal processes:





“Foreign forces hostile to Iran are trying to destroy the Iranian state, using the methods of color revolutions.”





“Russia strongly condemns the subversive foreign interference in Iran’s internal political processes.





Russia recommends that Russian compatriots in Iran take reasonable precautionary measures.





The threats from Washington to launch new military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic are categorically unacceptable.





Those who plan to use externally inspired riots as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 should be aware of the harmful consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security.





Foreign forces hostile to Iran are trying to destroy the Iranian state, using the methods of color revolutions.





The dynamics of the internal political situation in Iran and the decline of artificially instigated protests allow us to expect a stabilization of the situation.”