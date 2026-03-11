Russia Supplying Drones and Missiles to Support Iran, Zelenskyy Warns of Deepening Military Alliance





Kyiv | March 11, 2026



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia has begun providing drones, missiles, and assistance in developing air defense systems to support Iran, signaling a growing military partnership between Moscow and Tehran amid the ongoing regional conflict.





Speaking during an interview published on March 11, Zelenskyy said that Russia’s support for the Iranian regime represents an early stage of deeper military cooperation between the two countries. According to him, the transfer of drones and missile technology could mark the beginning of broader strategic coordination between Moscow and Tehran..





Zelenskyy raised concerns about what the next phase of this cooperation might look like, warning that the situation could escalate beyond weapons assistance. He suggested that the possibility of troop deployments cannot be ruled out, drawing comparisons to North Korea’s decision to send around 10,000 soldiers to support Russia earlier in the Ukraine war.





The Ukrainian president emphasized that Russia may ultimately consider sending its own forces to Iran in order to strengthen the regime and stabilize allied governments in the region. Such a move would significantly deepen Moscow’s involvement in the rapidly expanding conflict in the Middle East.





At the same time, Russia has openly rejected neutrality in the crisis involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin recently stated that Moscow supports Iran and views Western interpretations of the conflict as biased and unfair.





The remarks come as tensions continue to rise across the region, with Western officials warning Moscow against becoming directly involved in the conflict and urging restraint as the situation threatens to widen into a broader geopolitical confrontation.



Source: UNITED24 Media