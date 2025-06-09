Russia Unveils Statue of Nelson Mandela, former South African Leader

After several months of negotiations, Moscow finally erected a memorable statue, honoring South Africa’s most revered political leader and reconciliatory hero, Nelson Mandela. The statue, located in an obscure corner in southwestern district of Moscow city, became a new symbol of friendship between Russia and South Africa, and possibly with other African countries.



On September 9, 2024, Moscow witnessed an important cultural and historical event – the unveiling of a monument to Nelson Mandela, symbolizing the recognition of his incredible contribution to the fight for human rights and the liberation from colonial oppression on the African continent.



The monument was created by the Russian Military-Historical Society with the support of the Moscow Government. The sculptor is Mikhail Baskakov. The monument is located at the intersection of Michurinsky Prospect and Ramensky Boulevard.



In honor of this event, the Russian-African Club of Lomonosov Moscow State University created a film that deeply reveals the life path and achievements of this legendary leader. The film is available on the YouTube channel in Russian, English, and French .