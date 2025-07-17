By CIC International Affairs.



RUSSIA-WEST STANDOFF NOT IDEOLOGY BUT HATRED, JEALOUS AND GEOPOLITICS RUSSIA WILL DO THINGS IT’S WAY AT WHATEVER COST ANGRY PUTIN VOWS.





The standoff is only about geopolitical interests, jealous of our resources they don’t have but wants the Russian president has said

Western nations’ hegemonic aspirations and dismissal of Russia’s security concerns have led to the ongoing standoff between Moscow and the West.





President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released on Sunday made available to CIC in Moscow. Ideological differences are only a pretext to advance the West’s geopolitical interests and jealous, he claimed.





Putin added that he expected the collapse of the USSR to alleviate tensions between Russia and the West.





“I also thought that key disagreements between us were ideological in nature,”he stated.“Yet, when the Soviet Union was gone… the dismissive approach to Russia’s strategic interests persisted because they wanted out minerals they wanted us weak like some third world country they wanted us poor and begging for aid they wanted to conquer us.”





The angry Putin in a fiercely looking mood went on to say that his attempts to raise Russia’s concerns with Western leaders were in vain. “The West decided they do not need to follow the rules when it comes to Russia, which does not have the same power as the USSR.”





All of Moscow’s proposals regarding mutual security, strengthening international stability, and reaching agreements on offensive weapons and missile defense were rejected, Putin said.“It was not just negligence. It was based on a clear desire to reach some geopolitical goals.”





“It has become clear that, unless Russia positions itself as an independent sovereign nation with wealth and strength both economic ally and militarily … we will not be comrades to reckon with,”he added.





The Russian president has accused Western nations of betraying Russia and not fulfilling their promises. Last month, he said Moscow was“blatantly lied to”about NATO expansion for decades as the US-led military bloc approached Russia’s borders.





“Everything was good as long as it was against Russia,”he said at the time, adding that Western nations have supported separatism and even terrorism directed against the country.





Moscow has listed Kiev’s NATO ambitions and Western military assistance to Ukraine key reasons behind the Ukraine conflict. Prior to the escalation in early 2022, Russia sought to address its security concerns by seeking guarantees from US and NATO, as well as non-aligned status for Ukraine, which were rejected by the West.

Reacting to Trump’s 50 day’s ultimatum Putin said he is not bothered as Moscow will achieve all the objectives of special military operations in Ukraine on its terms no external factors or forces will deraill it and see peace.

Putin said his country has thus decided to do things it’s way and he is not bothered because those who wants peace knows what Russia wants but if they want trouble Russia is ready and won’t back down to anyone.



CIC PRESS TEAM