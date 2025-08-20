A top Russian commander has been seriously injured on the battleground in Ukraine, according to new information from Russian officials.

Lt.-Gen. Esedulla Abachev, a leading commander in the Leningrad Military District, has been at the front since the beginning of the war, said Sergei Melikov, the head of the Russian republic of Dagestan.

“He has held several important commanding positions, but has always been at the very front, at the most responsible and therefore most dangerous sections of the front,” Melikov wrote on Telegram.

He did not provide further details on Abachev’s condition but confirmed that the 57-year-old was receiving treatment in “one of the best military hospitals in the country.”

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR), several of the general’s limbs had to be amputated following injuries sustained in a HUR strike on a military column in the western Russian region of Kursk.

So far, at least 12 Russian generals have been killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Leningrad Military District was re-established in 2024 on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and encompasses all regions of north-western Russia up to the Ural Mountains. Its name refers to the Soviet-era name for St. Petersburg.