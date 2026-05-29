Russian Drone Crashes Into Romanian Apartment Building Near Ukraine Border



Romania’s Ministry of Defense announced on May 29 that a Russian drone struck a residential apartment building in the eastern city of Galați, triggering a fire, injuring two people, and forcing the evacuation of around 70 residents.





According to Romanian authorities, the incident occurred while Russia was carrying out attacks against targets near the Ukrainian border. Emergency officials confirmed that the drone’s explosive payload fully detonated upon impact, causing a fire on the 10th floor of the building.





Russian drones have entered Romanian airspace multiple times during the four-year war in Ukraine. However, this marks the first reported case of Romanian civilians being injured as a result of such an incident.





The event is likely to raise new security concerns inside NATO as tensions continue spilling beyond Ukraine’s borders.