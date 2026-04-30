RUSSIAN JETS STRIKE REBEL ALLIANCE IN MALI AS BATTLES ERUPT NEAR TIMBUKTU





Fierce fighting is unfolding in northern Mali after Russian-backed airstrikes targeted positions held by a newly aligned rebel coalition in the Kidal region.

The strikes reportedly hit fighters from the Front de Libération de l’Azawad (FLA) and Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked faction operating across the Sahel.





The two groups once distinct in aims have recently formed a tactical alliance against Malian government forces and their Russian partners, raising alarm over a widening insurgency.





In a rapid escalation, rebel fighters are said to have crossed the Niger River, pushing south toward Timbuktu. Heavy clashes are now reported inside Gourma Rharous, signaling a dangerous new phase in the conflict.





The situation remains volatile, with control of key مناطق hanging in the balance.