Russian Lawmaker Claims U.S. Military Lacks Combat Planning Skills, Sparks Fresh War of Words



A senior Russian lawmaker has publicly mocked the military capabilities of the United States, claiming that American forces lack the operational experience and planning expertise demonstrated by Russia’s armed forces.





According to remarks made by Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Russia currently leads in military capability due to its extensive combat experience, particularly from ongoing operations in Ukraine.





Kartapolov stated that no other military possesses the same level of real combat experience as Russia, asserting that U.S. forces “do not reach” Russia’s ability to plan and execute operations at both tactical and operational levels. He further criticized the American military approach, claiming it relies heavily on airpower and messaging rather than complex operational planning.





In support of his claims, the Russian official cited figures attributed to Moscow’s military reporting, alleging that Russian forces have destroyed hundreds of aircraft and helicopters, thousands of tanks, and large quantities of artillery systems and vehicles since the start of the war in Ukraine.

These figures include claims of 386 aircraft, 210 helicopters, nearly 8,000 tanks, over 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, more than 4,000 artillery pieces, and approximately 8,500 military vehicles destroyed.





He also highlighted that over 120,000 Russian service members have received state awards during the conflict, including more than 100 individuals honored as “Hero of Russia,” presenting this as evidence of operational success and battlefield effectiveness.





However, these claims remain unverified and reflect official Russian reporting. Independent open-source intelligence assessments present a sharply different picture.

Data compiled by the Oryx monitoring group, which tracks visually confirmed losses, indicates that Russia has lost hundreds of aircraft and helicopters and over 24,000 pieces of ground equipment, significantly exceeding Ukrainian losses in several categories.





The contrasting narratives highlight the ongoing information battle surrounding the war in Ukraine, where competing claims from official sources and independent analysts continue to shape global perceptions of military effectiveness.



Source: Defence Blog