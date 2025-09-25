Russian propagandist issues chilling threat to drop nuclear bombs on two major UK cities

An ally of Vladimir Putin has spoken out and threatened that the Kremlin could well bomb the UK, with two cities targeted in particular.

He’s gone as far as claiming that it would be a ‘terrible sin’ if Russia didn’t bomb Britain along with the rest of Europe.

Sergei Karaganov, 73, has previously stated that the UK ‘should be nuked off the map’, so his new comments about weapons of mass destruction aren’t exactly out of the blue.

Known also as Professor Doomsday, he has voiced out in favour of a nuclear escalation in relation to the conflict in Ukraine.

He recently noted: “The use of nuclear weapons, in extreme cases, in the most dreadful case, is a terrible sin,” which sounds like it makes sense – until he takes a wild left turn.

Speaking on Russian state television, he added: “But not using them and condemning your people and the world to a major war is an even greater sin. That is an even more terrible sin.”

Another leading Russian propagandist in Vladimir Solovyov, who agrees with Karaganov in many ways, claimed on the same TV programme that particular two cities in the UK must be bombed.

Apparently, Oxford and Cambridge should be targeted so the ‘British elite’ and their universities can be destroyed.

He even called those in the government ‘morons’ and claimed that neither them nor the Royal Family control the country, but a bizarre ‘establishment’.

“Who really governs Great Britain?” He asked.

Solovyov went on: “Seriously speaking, we’ve never analysed this issue… We can’t seriously think that the bunch of idiots who actually hold power there, pretending to be prime ministers, are actually in charge.

“We understand perfectly well that the Royal Family shouldn’t be allowed within cannon shot of feeding the birds.”

Karaganov further reiterated the belief shared by much the Kremlin that there is a supposed threat coming from the West and NATO.

“We must abandon some of the foolish ideas devised by our predecessors who still say that a nuclear war shouldn’t happen and that it can never be won,” he continued.

He went on: “This is absolute nonsense. A nuclear war can be won, God forbid it happens. We must first break the will of the European elites.

“What I call breaking the back of Europe, in the hope that… normal, healthy forces can rise again in Europe. I fear that if we are not prepared to use the most decisive measures, the most terrible weapons.”

He urged people to ‘not abandon the complacent notion that a nuclear war cannot be won’, calling Europe ‘still-rich’ and hinting that they may soon be in a ‘very long, attritional war’ with them.

Claiming that the whole of humanity may get involved, he urged: “This European contagion must be eradicated. We need to prepare to strike, or at least make them understand that we are ready. It won’t necessarily be a nuclear strike… but we must prepare.”