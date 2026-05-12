🟥Russian ship ‘carrying nuclear reactors to North Korea’ explodes in Mediterranean

The Ursa Major went down in the Mediterranean Sea on December 23, 2024, after suffering three explosions on its starboard side, according to a CNN investigation citing Spanish authorities and sources familiar with the probe.

It is believed the ship may have been transporting components for two submarine nuclear reactors to the North Korean port of Rason. The incident came just months after Kim Jong Un sent troops to support Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Spain’s government later confirmed the Russian captain told investigators the cargo included “components for two nuclear reactors similar to those used in submarines”.