BREAKING: Russia’s Communist Party leader Zyuganov releases a list of demands to the US regarding Maduro:





“The Communist Party of the Russian Federation insists:



– on the unconditional cessation of U.S. military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;





– on the immediate release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife;



– on the complete cessation of any external interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela;





– at the international investigation of U.S. criminal acts with the prosecution of the perpetrators;





– on the principled position and active role of all states of the world in protecting the sovereignty of Venezuela.





Long live the conquests of the Bolivarian Revolution and the legacy of Hugo Chavez!



Shame on U.S. imperialism and its satellites!



Long live a free and sovereign Venezuela!