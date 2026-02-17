Russia’s Embassy Reacts to The Russian Guy On a “Mission” in Ghana

A Russian guy has reportedly visited Ghana in recent years on a certain “mission”.

He approached as many as he could to complement him, and it all worked out; they met him at night for sessions between the two of them alone.

Unfortunately, recorded every single meeting with each lady who visited him at his hotel.

Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has condemned the actions of a Russian man, Vyacheslav Trahov, who recorded his intimate sessions with different Ghanaian women without their consent.

The Ministry is working with the Ghana Police to get to the bottom of this matter.

According to the statement, the guy is currently out of the country, but they would collaborate with international bodies to explore lawful options.

They are urging the general public to stop sharing the disturbing videos.

The Minister for Communications and digitalisation, Honourable Sam Nartey George, has revealed that the government is working around the clock to extradite Vyacheslav Trahov to face the full wrath of Ghana’s law.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded those acts without consent. — Russian Embassy in Ghana (@RusEmbGhanaEng) February 16, 2026

This statement from the minister is hard to believe, as many people believe Ghana will be unable to drag Vyacheslav to Ghana.

Days after the viral videos went viral on the internet, Russia’s embassy in Ghana finally reacted, as expected.

The ambiguous statement from the Russian embassy has raised eyebrows because it did not say what Ghanaians who sympathised with the victims expected.