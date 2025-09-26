Russia’s nuclear targets in UK and US were ‘leaked’ as tensions continue to rise

Russia’s list of targets in the US and UK, allegedly earmarked for nuclear strikes, has ‘leaked’ amid rising tensions between the West and the Kremlin.

Relations between Vladimir Putin and NATO leaders have never recovered from the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with political and economic sanctions leaving Russia isolated from the global stage.

Despite Donald Trump appearing keen to change this after taking office last November, international relations are still pretty dire, with the 79-year-old’s greenlight for NATO to shoot down wandering jets at the UN this week appearing to be the final nail in the diplomatic coffin.

Russia, of course, has not reacted warmly to Trump’s drastic U-turn in foreign policy, with Kremlin propagandists recently suggesting the UK cities of Oxford and Cambridge should be attacked with missiles to destroy the ‘British elite’.

“We must abandon some of the foolish ideas devised by our predecessors who still say that a nuclear war shouldn’t happen and that it can never be won,” Sergei Karaganov said in a recent state TV broadcast, after questioning who was really in control of the UK.

“Who really governs Great Britain?” he asked, to which the Kremlin’s premier attack dog, Vladimir Solovyov, replied: “Seriously speaking, we’ve never analysed this issue… We can’t seriously think that the bunch of idiots who actually hold power there, pretending to be prime ministers, are actually in charge.”

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF RUSSIA BOMBED THE UK?

However, the residents of Oxford and Cambridge shouldn’t panic too much, as Russian propagandists have a long history of threatening numerous places across the UK and the US with a bomb.

Back in 2019, a broadcast on the country’s weekly news programme suggested locations such as the Pentagon and presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland would be possible targets (via Reuters).

The list also included military training centre Fort Ritchie and a naval communications base in Washington state.

America isn’t the only nation to face repeated nuclear threats from Russia, with a list of ‘leaked’ targets earlier this year revealing that a factory in Hull, a shipyard in Cumbria and an unknown site near Edinburgh had been chosen as strikes. Meanwhile, the towns of Aldershot, Colchester, Portsmouth, Chatham, Tidworth and Salisbury, all of which have historical connections to the UK Armed Forces, could also be at risk.

However, it doesn’t seem like the Kremlin has locked in its targets for the UK just yet, as another broadcast suggested that London, Birmingham, Manchester and naval bases in Scotland and Plymouth would be the focal point of attacks.