Russia’s Victory Day Parade Exposes Putin’s Military Weakness



Moscow’s annual Victory Day event on Red Square became a clear sign of Kremlin weakness. Soldiers marched in columns with flags and rifles, but the traditional display of tanks, missiles, and heavy armor was completely absent. For the first time in years, Russia held its parade without any military vehicles rolling across the square.





This is not a simple change in format. It stems directly from Vladimir Putin’s costly war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Much of Russia’s equipment is either destroyed on the battlefield, committed to the front lines, or too vulnerable to risk in public view. Even Red Square faces threats from Ukrainian drones.





Putin gave his standard speech about victory, but the empty parade route revealed the truth: a depleted military forced to skip the propaganda show of strength. No tanks. No heavy platforms. Just troops on foot and a limited flyover. The superpower image Putin tries to project is fading fast under the strain of a war he cannot win cleanly.





Ukraine’s persistent drone strikes forced this scaled-back display, showing how determined defense can expose even a larger aggressor’s limits.

Strong Western support for Kyiv continues to keep the pressure on Russia. Putin paraded what he could, but left the hardware behind because he can no longer afford to lose more.



Sources:



– Sent Defender report on X (May 2026)

– Observed details from Moscow Victory Day coverage