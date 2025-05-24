Rwanda begins to show off weapons made by a local company REMCO in a step to build the country’s defense industry

There’s a huge development ongoing in the African continent in terms of security and Rwanda is the latest to prove it.





Rwanda has shown some powerful weapons that has been manufactured by a local firm.

The local manufacturing company, identified as REMCO produced military several defense weapons for the country.





Some of the weapons produced by REMCO includes military vehicles, guns, bullets and drones.



Rwanda government is making all efforts to build the country’s defense and this marks a significant step in their effort

Military defense in the African continent hasn’t been the best compared to what we without from the Europeans.





It is therefore great to see some African countries making bold moves towards creating weapons.