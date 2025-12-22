Rwanda Shuts Down Over 10,000 Evangelical Churches



Rwanda has closed more than 10,000 evangelical churches after they failed to comply with a 2018 law regulating places of worship.





The law requires churches and other religious institutions to be officially registered, meet health and safety standards, operate in approved buildings, and be led by qualified religious leaders.





Authorities say many of the closed churches did not meet these requirements, including operating in unsafe structures or without proper documentation.





The government says the move is meant to protect worshippers, ensure accountability, and prevent exploitation, with President Paul Kagame previously criticizing unregulated churches for taking advantage of believers.





However, human rights groups and religious leaders argue that the closures are too strict and raise concerns about freedom of worship, especially for small and independent congregations.





Some churches may be allowed to reopen once they fully comply, but enforcement of the law remains ongoing.