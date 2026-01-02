Rwanda Shuts Down Thousands of Churches Amid Tough New Regulations



Rwanda has closed more than 10,000 evangelical churches for failing to comply with a 2018 law that regulates places of worship, citing issues related to safety, financial transparency, and theological training for preachers.





President Paul Kagame has strongly criticised the rapid growth of evangelical churches, describing many as exploitative and questioning their contribution to national development, while insisting the closures are necessary for order, accountability, and alignment with national values.

The move has sparked debate in a predominantly Christian country, with supporters arguing it prioritises social infrastructure and security, and critics raising concerns about access to worship and religious freedom.



Source: TRT World