Rwandan activist to run in presidential elections

A Rwandan activist and critic of President Paul Kagame has said she intends to run against him in July’s election.

Diane Rwigara was barred from standing in 2017 on technical grounds.

She was then imprisoned, along with her mother and sister, for tax evasion and inciting insurrection – charges she said were politically motivated.

Diane Rwigara was cleared of the charges in 2018 and was released.

Mr Kagame – who has been the dominant force in Rwanda’s politics since 1994 – won the last election with nearly 99% of the vote.

Rights groups have accused the government of targeting government critics.