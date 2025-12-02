S33x worker arrested for wounding client’s pr!v@te p@rts

Police in Monkey Bay are detaining a 21-year-old woman, Regina Justine, for allegedly lacerating her client’s private parts.

Monkey Bay Police Station spokesperson Sergeant Alice Sichali confirmed the arrest and said the incident occurred on 1st December 2025 at around 17:00 hours at Devil Street in Monkey Bay Trading Centre.

According to police, the accused and the victim were in an intimate relationship when the victim became too drunk to engage in sexual activity.

Regina, reportedly angered by his state of intoxication and feeling neglected, allegedly used a razor blade to cut the victim’s manood while he was asleep.

The matter was reported to Monkey Bay Police Station, and the victim was issued a medical report before being referred to Monkey Bay Community Hospital, where he is currently admitted.

Police say Regina remains in custody as she awaits her court appearance on a charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm.

She hails from Kampepuza Village under Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.