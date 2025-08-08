SA Court  has ruled that the body of Edgar Lungu be repatriated to Zambia

BREAKING NEWS: The Pretoria high court has ruled that former Zambian president Edgar Lungu should be repatriated back to his home country where he will be given a state funeral.
The South African Court has ruled that former president Edgar Lungu should be repatriated back to Zambia immediately.
They have also commanded that only 2 family representatives and President Lungu’s doctor must accompany the body to Zambia.
The court has also commanded that the family must surrender the body to the Zambian government immediately and without fail.
There you go. Just wasted time on things that could have been agreed upon earlier. Alebwelela ku Chalo period. The nation moves on. I hope people have learnt a thing or two from this behaviour.
Good afternoon HaaIndigo Tyrol. You have been very quiet, of late? Where are you, my friend?
@Bo Sitali…. You can’t see HaaIndingoTyrol…..He is gone for good.
PF wanted to play politics with things that are direct!!! Basubuke…. going to the plains now to look after my animals???
I get baffled when some people fail to use common sense even on straight forward issues. This judgement was expected by any logical person except for those who use emotions to think, instead of logic. They were busy taking about South African law forgetting that the people involved are not South African but Zambian. Secondly, it’s obvious that South African courts understand that keeping a cordial relationship with a country is far more beneficial to South Africa than impressing individuals. People need to remember that there are always consequences to every action. So what would have stopped the Zambian government from retaliating, should there a case in Zambia in future concerning the South African government and it’s citizens?
Well, Well, Well, I am going to sue HH for not moving into State House! Due to public interest HH should have been living in State House as provided in the Constitution of Zambia.
The Remains some one has been craving for will soon be in the pocket of the Abuser.
The ‘ insane ‘ crave which dragged the grieving Widow and family to a South African Court, for some one abused in Life, and now abused even in death , for hollow Dignity… Immoral Dignity..has been gifted by the South African Court.
Are there lessons learnt? Some people are beyond learning. They crawled on the floor, used their Rogue media Organizations, sponsored’Mercenary’ Organizations, and oh yes, that leaked Audio allegedly trying to bribe Judges …. every thing thrown at the grieving family, just to lay their ‘Evil’ hands on the body.
If the remains will come to Zambia, the Charade will begin. Morality will be turned on its head, and those South African Judges will then know why the Widow and family never wanted ‘evil’ to lay their hands on the remains.
Some people never change. They are who they are!
We await a statement from the family of the late President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
And to the late Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, you have a Strong woman and Children…They spoke for you when your voice was no more.
In mourning Gowns they fought your Abusers, and the world now knows that the Holy masquerades are nothing but Pure Evil.
MYSRIP.
This has always been the most noble thing to do. It’s a shame, though, that it had to take a foreign court to determine this matter simply because one side was basking in hatred which completely closed all doors of reason & prudence. With such a stance, my prayer is that the family will not go to an extent of not attending the funeral.
The PF and Makebi Zulu were at the forefront of deceiving and misleading the Lungu family. Makebi Zulu, you are now engulfed in the utmost shame and humiliation. Where is the propagandist Emmanuel Mwamba? From the very beginning, credible and non-partisan individuals advised the Lungu family that the late sixth president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, was not an ordinary person, and that decisions regarding his funeral and burial should not be left to his family and some power-hungry PF wolves.
Thank you, Attorney General, for stopping the burial of the former President in South Africa. The PF was employing delaying tactics to make the UPND government look bad in the eyes of the public. Malevolent intentions cannot outweigh the good.
Using the Attorney General’s words, there are no winners or losers in this. The judgment has sought out to provide a way for the two parties to arrive at some common ground. We can not afford to continue hating & hurting one another. Funerals, despite the misunderstanding that maybe present, provide an opportunity for reconciliation for those that mean well but also an opportunity for those who want to continue being hateful and bitter, though it is the latter that ends up suffering the consequences of such a retrogressive choice.