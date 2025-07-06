SA Govt condemns healthcare blockades against foreign nationals

Government condemns healthcare blockades against foreign nationals



The South African government has voiced strong condemnation over recent incidents in which certain communities reportedly barred foreign nationals from accessing healthcare services at public clinics.





In a statement issued on Saturday, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) called the actions unlawful and a direct violation of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to healthcare for all regardless of nationality or immigration status.





“Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and undermines the values enshrined in our democratic Constitution,” the statement read.





The government acknowledged growing public frustration over strained healthcare services, citing overcrowded facilities and exhausted medical personnel. However, it urged communities to raise such concerns through legal and appropriate channels.





The South African Police Service, in coordination with the Department of Health, has begun deploying Public Order Police units to affected facilities in an effort to maintain calm. Authorities warned that individuals found intimidating patients or disrupting services would face arrest.





While reaffirming its commitment to addressing illegal immigration, the government said it remains equally focused on expanding healthcare resources and personnel to improve access for all who rely on public services.





Law enforcement agencies, together with the Department of Home Affairs, are expected to intensify operations targeting undocumented individuals in line with immigration laws.