SA govt  unveils plan to deport foreign inmates serving sentences

Groenewald unveils plan to deport foreign inmates serving sentences



Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has announced a collaborative effort with the Department of Home Affairs and other government bodies to develop a system for repatriating convicted foreign nationals to serve their sentences in their home countries, according to SABC news.





The initiative aims to alleviate South Africa’s prison overcrowding crisis and reduce the financial burden on taxpayers, who currently fund the incarceration of approximately 24,000 foreign inmates at a daily cost of R11 million.





Speaking recently, Groenewald highlighted the need for diplomatic agreements to facilitate the transfer of prisoners, particularly with neighboring countries like Zimbabwe. “We are exploring bilateral frameworks to ensure compliance with international law while addressing the strain on our correctional facilities,” he said.





The move follows a recent case in October 2024, where three foreign nationals, two from Mozambique and one from Zimbabwe serving life sentences were granted parole and deported.





While the proposal has sparked optimism, challenges remain, including securing cooperation from foreign governments and ensuring their prison systems can accommodate returnees.





The initiative is still in its early stages, with details on implementation yet to be finalized. If successful, the system could mark a significant step in reforming South Africa’s correctional landscape.