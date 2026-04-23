South African Police Hold Body for Probe as Postmortem is Done, Malukula’s Injunction Is Simply Tactics — Tayali

SA Police Hold Body for Probe as Postmortem is Done, Malukula’s Injunction Is Simply Tactics — Tayali





If you’re alleging that someone was killed, do the police really need permission to carry out a postmortem? The law requires a thorough investigation—and in this case, it’s the South African authorities, not Zambia’s. Nakacinda made a couple of allegations that Lungu was poisoned so what do you expect.





At present, the body remains in the custody of South African police, who are conducting investigations before any handover to the Zambian government for burial. That alone signals the South African government’s determination to see this matter concluded properly.





As for Makebi and his associate, they can keep their injunction—secured through a sympathetic judge who reportedly still lacked the resolve to formally sign the order.