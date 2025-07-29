



SA President holds working dinner with some leaders from SADC, Saharawi Republic to strengthen relations





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend hosted a dinner in honour of current and former heads of state and government from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Saharawi Republic at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the President’s official residence in Pretoria





According to the statement by the South African government, those in attendance included Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Namibian President Nutembo Nandi-Ndaitea among others.





“The President is meeting with Her Excellency President Nutembo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the Republic of Namibia; His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the Republic of Zimbabwe; His Excellency Former President Joaquim Chissano of the Republic of Mozambique; Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda of the United Republic of Tanzania; Minister of Saharawi Republic, Mr Mohamed Yeslem Beisat and the accompanying Ministers or Senior Delegates of the Heads of State and Government,” read the statement. “The working dinner will cover issues of regional co-operation on trade and strengthening of bilateral relations.”





Zimbabwe’s Herald Newspaper added that the three-day summit, which began on Friday and entered its final and most critical phase on Sunday, brought together six Southern African liberation movements