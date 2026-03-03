SABOI APPEALS TO Human Rights Commission OVER ARREST OF Zimba ACCUSED OF FABRICATING COFFIN PHOTO OF HH,INSISTS HE IS INNOCENT





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Saboi Imboela has distanced party Secretary General Mambwe Zimba from a fabricated photo depicting President Hakainde Hichilema in a coffin and has appealed to the Human Rights Commission to intervene, insisting that Mr. Zimba is innocent.





Ms. Imboela said Mr. Zimba is not responsible for posting the image and responsible is not of publishing content with the Facebook page known as Zambians for All 2026, where the altered photo appeared.





She stated that the page contains several manipulated images of President Hichilema presented in inappropriate and awkward contexts, adding that the administrators of the page may not even be Zambian.





Ms. Imboela has since urged President Hichilema to strengthen and equip cyber security units in the Zambia police service to conduct thorough investigations rather than arresting innocent individuals.





She further complained of alleged harassment against Mr. Zimba, maintaining that he remains innocent and should be released.





Police in Lusaka on February 25 arrested Mr. Zimba and charged him with Transmission of Deceptive Electronic Communication, contrary to Section 19 (1) (a) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 of the Laws of Zambia.





According to police Spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Zimba was one of the administrators of the Facebook page that published the digitally manipulated image showing the Republican President in a coffin, while Vice President Mutale Nalumango appeared to be paying tribute.

#SunFmTvNews