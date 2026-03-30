NEWS UPDATE: SABOI DISPEL RECENT NDC CONVENTION AS “FAKE”





The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has accused the ruling United Party for National Development, UPND, of attempting to destabilise opposition political parties and interfere in its internal affairs.





In a statement issued on March 30, 2026, NDC President Saboi Imboela alleged that individuals working with the UPND recently held what she described as a “fake convention” at a government lodge, claiming to represent the NDC.





Ms. Imboela said the party will not allow impostors to hijack its leadership, adding that since 2021, the NDC has faced sustained pressure, including arrests and alleged political intimidation.





She further accused the ruling party of undermining Zambia’s democratic principles, warning against any attempts to reverse the country’s multi-party system established in 1991.





Meanwhile, the NDC says it has so far completed provincial conferences in seven provinces and is preparing to hold its national convention next month after concluding the remaining three.





Ms. Imboela has since directed party members to remain alert while continuing mobilisation efforts across the country.



The UPND has not yet issued a response to the allegations.